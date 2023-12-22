Who Owns Univision Communications?

Univision Communications, one of the largest media companies in the United States, has been a prominent player in the Spanish-language television and radio market for decades. With a wide range of programming catering to Hispanic audiences, Univision has become a household name for millions of viewers. But who exactly owns this influential media conglomerate?

Ownership Structure

Univision Communications is a privately held company, meaning it is not publicly traded on any stock exchange. The ownership of the company is divided among several major stakeholders, including private equity firms, media companies, and individual investors.

As of 2021, the majority ownership of Univision Communications is held Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight LLC. Searchlight, a global investment firm, acquired a 64% stake in the company in 2020, while ForgeLight, a private equity firm focused on media and technology investments, holds a 36% stake.

FAQ

Q: What is a privately held company?

A privately held company is a business that is owned a relatively small number of individuals or organizations and is not publicly traded on a stock exchange. The ownership shares are not available for purchase the general public.

Q: Who are Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight LLC?

Searchlight Capital Partners is a private equity firm that specializes in investments across various industries, including media, telecommunications, and technology. ForgeLight LLC is also a private equity firm that focuses on media and technology investments, with a particular emphasis on the media and entertainment sector.

Q: Are there any other significant stakeholders in Univision Communications?

While Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight LLC are the majority owners, there are other stakeholders in Univision Communications. These include media companies such as Grupo Televisa, a Mexican multimedia conglomerate, and individual investors who hold smaller ownership stakes.

In conclusion, Univision Communications is currently owned Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight LLC, with Searchlight holding a 64% stake and ForgeLight holding a 36% stake. As a privately held company, Univision is not publicly traded on any stock exchange. Its ownership structure reflects the diverse range of investors and media companies that recognize the value and influence of the Spanish-language media market.