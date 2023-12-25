Who Owns Tubi: A Look into the Popular Streaming Service

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of movies and TV shows at our fingertips. One such platform that has gained significant popularity in recent years is Tubi. But who exactly owns this streaming service, and what sets it apart from its competitors? Let’s delve into the world of Tubi and explore the answers to these burning questions.

What is Tubi?

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows. Launched in 2014, Tubi has quickly gained traction among viewers who are looking for an alternative to subscription-based platforms. With a vast library of content spanning various genres, Tubi has become a go-to destination for those seeking free streaming options.

Who owns Tubi?

In 2020, Tubi was acquired Fox Corporation, a prominent media conglomerate. Fox Corporation, which owns a portfolio of well-known brands in the entertainment industry, including Fox News and Fox Sports, recognized the potential of Tubi and its unique position in the streaming market. The acquisition has allowed Tubi to leverage Fox Corporation’s resources and expertise to further expand its reach and enhance its content offerings.

What sets Tubi apart?

Unlike many other streaming services, Tubi operates on an ad-supported model, meaning users can access its content for free. This approach has resonated with viewers who are looking to enjoy their favorite movies and shows without the burden of a monthly subscription fee. Tubi’s extensive library, which includes both popular titles and hidden gems, coupled with its user-friendly interface, has made it a compelling choice for cord-cutters and budget-conscious consumers.

FAQ:

1. Is Tubi available worldwide?

Yes, Tubi is available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, among others. However, the content library may vary depending on the region.

2. Can I watch Tubi on my smart TV?

Absolutely! Tubi is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. Simply download the Tubi app or access it through your web browser to start streaming.

3. How does Tubi make money if it’s free?

Tubi generates revenue through advertisements that play during the streaming experience. These ads help support the platform and allow users to access its vast library of content without any subscription fees.

In conclusion, Tubi, owned Fox Corporation, has emerged as a popular ad-supported streaming service, offering a diverse range of movies and TV shows to viewers worldwide. Its unique business model and extensive content library have made it a compelling choice for those seeking free streaming options. With Tubi’s continued growth and expansion, it is poised to remain a prominent player in the ever-evolving streaming landscape.