Who owns Trump’s 757?

In the world of luxury private jets, few are as iconic as Donald Trump’s Boeing 757. With its sleek design and opulent interior, the aircraft has become synonymous with the former president’s extravagant lifestyle. However, the question of who actually owns this magnificent flying machine has been a subject of much speculation and curiosity. Let’s delve into the details and uncover the truth.

The Trump Organization

Contrary to popular belief, the Trump Organization does not own Trump’s 757. The organization, which oversees the former president’s business ventures, has clarified that the aircraft is not part of its assets. So, if it doesn’t belong to the Trump Organization, then who does it belong to?

DT Connect II LLC

The true owner of Trump’s 757 is a limited liability company called DT Connect II LLC. This entity was established in 2013 and is registered in Delaware, a state known for its business-friendly laws. While the ownership structure of DT Connect II LLC is not publicly disclosed, it is widely believed that the company is connected to Donald Trump himself.

FAQ

Q: Why would Donald Trump use a separate company to own his private jet?

A: Using a separate company to own a private jet can provide certain legal and financial advantages. It can help protect personal assets and limit liability in case of any unforeseen incidents or legal disputes.

Q: How much did Trump’s 757 cost?

A: When Trump purchased the Boeing 757 in 2011, it was reported to have cost around $100 million. However, it’s worth noting that the aircraft underwent extensive renovations and customization, which likely added to the overall cost.

Q: What features does Trump’s 757 have?

A: Trump’s 757 boasts a luxurious interior with gold-plated fixtures, plush leather seats, and a master bedroom. It also includes state-of-the-art entertainment systems, a conference room, and a spacious dining area.

In conclusion, while the Trump Organization does not own Donald Trump’s iconic 757, it is believed to be owned a company called DT Connect II LLC, which is likely connected to the former president himself. The true ownership structure remains undisclosed, adding an air of mystery to this extravagant flying machine.