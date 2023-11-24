Who owns TikTok in America?

In recent months, the popular social media platform TikTok has become a subject of intense scrutiny and speculation regarding its ownership in the United States. With millions of users and a vast influence on popular culture, it is no wonder that people are curious about who exactly owns this viral sensation.

The Background:

TikTok was launched in 2016 the Chinese tech company ByteDance. It quickly gained popularity worldwide, particularly among younger audiences, for its short-form videos and creative content. However, concerns about data privacy and national security have raised questions about the ownership of TikTok’s American operations.

The Controversy:

The controversy surrounding TikTok stems from the fact that ByteDance is a Chinese company, leading to concerns that user data could be accessed the Chinese government. In response to these concerns, the Trump administration issued an executive order in August 2020, demanding that ByteDance divest its ownership of TikTok’s American operations.

The Solution:

To address the concerns raised the U.S. government, ByteDance entered into negotiations with several American companies to form a partnership that would separate TikTok’s American operations from its Chinese parent company. After months of negotiations and legal battles, a deal was reached in September 2020.

The Current Ownership:

Under the terms of the deal, a new entity called TikTok Global was created, with ownership divided among multiple parties. Oracle, a U.S. technology company, and Walmart, a multinational retail corporation, became the primary stakeholders in TikTok Global, with a combined ownership of 20%. The remaining 80% ownership is retained ByteDance.

FAQ:

Q: What is TikTok?

A: TikTok is a social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos set to music.

Q: Why was there concern about TikTok’s ownership?

A: Concerns were raised due to the Chinese ownership of TikTok, leading to fears that user data could be accessed the Chinese government.

Q: Who owns TikTok Global?

A: TikTok Global is jointly owned Oracle, Walmart, and ByteDance. Oracle and Walmart hold a combined ownership of 20%, while ByteDance retains 80% ownership.

In conclusion, TikTok’s ownership in America has undergone significant changes in response to concerns about data privacy and national security. The creation of TikTok Global, with Oracle and Walmart as primary stakeholders, aims to address these concerns and ensure the separation of TikTok’s American operations from its Chinese parent company.