The Enigmatic Owner of the World’s Most Expensive Pink Diamond Revealed

In a stunning revelation, the identity of the individual who owns the most expensive pink diamond in the world has finally been unveiled. This rare gem, known as the Pink Star, fetched a staggering $71.2 million at an auction in Hong Kong, making it the most valuable pink diamond ever sold.

The Pink Star, a flawless 59.60-carat oval-cut pink diamond, was mined De Beers in Africa in 1999. It took two years for master craftsmen to transform this extraordinary gem into its current breathtaking form. Since then, it has remained a coveted treasure, passing through the hands of several owners before finding its current home.

After years of speculation, it has been confirmed that the Pink Star is now owned renowned jeweler and luxury brand, Chow Tai Fook. This Hong Kong-based company, founded in 1929, has established itself as a global leader in the jewelry industry, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite designs.

Chow Tai Fook’s acquisition of the Pink Star solidifies its position as a key player in the world of high-end jewelry. The company’s dedication to sourcing and owning rare and valuable gems further enhances its reputation as a purveyor of luxury.

FAQ

What makes the Pink Star so valuable?

The Pink Star’s exceptional value lies in its rarity and unique characteristics. Pink diamonds are incredibly rare, and this particular gem is not only large in size but also boasts a flawless clarity and an intense, vibrant pink hue.

Who previously owned the Pink Star?

Prior to Chow Tai Fook, the Pink Star was owned Isaac Wolf, a diamond cutter from New York. He acquired the diamond in 2013 but later defaulted on the payment, leading to Sotheby’s repossessing the gem.

Will the Pink Star be displayed to the public?

Chow Tai Fook has not yet announced any plans to publicly display the Pink Star. However, given the company’s commitment to showcasing its exceptional collection, there is a possibility that the gem may be exhibited in the future.

The revelation of Chow Tai Fook as the owner of the Pink Star adds another chapter to the fascinating story of this extraordinary gem. As the world eagerly awaits further news, one thing is certain: the allure and mystique of the Pink Star will continue to captivate jewelry enthusiasts and collectors alike.