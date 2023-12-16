Who owns the most expensive car in BTS?

Who Owns the Priciest Ride in BTS?

In the world of K-pop, the members of BTS are known for their immense talent, captivating performances, and stylish fashion choices. But have you ever wondered who among these global superstars owns the most expensive car? Let’s dive into the world of luxury automobiles and find out which BTS member reigns supreme in the realm of wheels.

The Battle of the Supercars

When it comes to luxury cars, BTS doesn’t shy away from indulging in the finest rides money can buy. Each member has their own unique taste and preference, resulting in a collection of stunning vehicles that would make any car enthusiast green with envy.

Among the seven members, it is widely believed that the title of owning the most expensive car goes to none other than Kim Taehyung, also known as V. V is the proud owner of a sleek and powerful Aston Martin DBS, a car that exudes elegance and sophistication. With a price tag of around $300,000, this British masterpiece is a true symbol of V’s refined taste.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a luxury car?

A: A luxury car is a vehicle that offers superior comfort, advanced features, and high-quality materials. These cars are often associated with prestige and are known for their exceptional performance and design.

Q: Who are the members of BTS?

A: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2013. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Q: How much does an Aston Martin DBS cost?

A: The Aston Martin DBS, the car owned V, has a price range starting from $300,000. The final cost may vary depending on additional features and customization.

Q: Are there any other expensive cars owned BTS members?

A: Yes, other BTS members also own luxurious cars. For example, RM owns a Mercedes-Benz GT63S, while Jungkook owns a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. Each member has their own unique taste in automobiles.

In conclusion, while all the members of BTS have a penchant for luxury cars, it is Kim Taehyung, or V, who takes the crown for owning the most expensive ride. With his Aston Martin DBS, V not only showcases his impeccable style but also his love for the finer things in life.