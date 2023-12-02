Who owns the Loom?

Who Holds the Reins of the Loom?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, one question that often arises is: who truly owns the Loom? This innovative platform, known for its powerful video messaging capabilities, has gained immense popularity in recent years. However, the answer to this seemingly simple question is not as straightforward as one might think.

The Loom, a cloud-based video messaging service, was founded in 2015 Joe Thomas, Vinay Hiremath, and Shahed Khan. Since its inception, the platform has attracted millions of users worldwide, ranging from individuals to businesses of all sizes. Its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with popular communication tools have made it a go-to choice for many.

However, in 2020, the Loom underwent a significant change in ownership. The company announced that it had raised $29 million in a Series B funding round led venture capital firm Sequoia Capital. This funding round brought the total investment in the company to an impressive $45 million. With this influx of capital, the Loom aimed to further enhance its product offerings and expand its user base.

So, who truly owns the Loom now? Following the Series B funding round, Sequoia Capital became the majority shareholder in the company. While the original founders still hold a stake in the business, the reins of the Loom are now firmly in the hands of Sequoia Capital.

In conclusion, the Loom, a popular video messaging platform, has experienced a change in ownership with Sequoia Capital now holding the majority stake. As the Loom continues to grow and innovate, it remains to be seen what new developments and features will be introduced under its new ownership.