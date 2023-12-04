Who Owns the Citizen App?

The Citizen app has become a popular tool for many individuals seeking real-time information about incidents and emergencies in their neighborhoods. With its user-friendly interface and ability to alert users about nearby incidents, the app has gained a significant following. However, many users are left wondering about the ownership and funding behind this innovative platform.

Ownership and Funding

The Citizen app is owned Citizen, Inc., a technology company founded in 2016 Andrew Frame and John Zimmer. Andrew Frame, the CEO of Citizen, has a background in developing public safety software, while John Zimmer is the co-founder and president of Lyft. The company has received funding from various venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital, 8VC, and Founders Fund.

Privacy Concerns

While the Citizen app provides valuable information to its users, there have been concerns raised about privacy and data usage. The app relies on user-generated content and reports, which can sometimes lead to misinformation or false alarms. Additionally, some users have expressed concerns about the app’s access to their location data and the potential for misuse.

FAQ

Q: Is the Citizen app available in all cities?

A: The Citizen app is currently available in select cities across the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago. The company has plans to expand to more cities in the future.

Q: How does the Citizen app gather information about incidents?

A: The app collects information from various sources, including emergency dispatch centers, 911 calls, and user reports. This data is then verified and shared with users in real-time.

Q: Can anyone report an incident on the Citizen app?

A: Yes, anyone can report an incident on the Citizen app. However, the company has implemented measures to prevent false reports and misinformation. User reports are reviewed and verified before being shared with the community.

In conclusion, the Citizen app is owned Citizen, Inc., a technology company founded Andrew Frame and John Zimmer. The app provides real-time information about incidents and emergencies in select cities across the United States. While the app has gained popularity, concerns about privacy and data usage have been raised. It is important for users to be aware of these considerations and make informed decisions about their use of the app.