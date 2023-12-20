Who owns The Breakers Mansion now?

Exploring the Current Ownership of The Breakers Mansion

Newport, Rhode Island – The Breakers Mansion, an iconic symbol of Gilded Age opulence and grandeur, continues to captivate visitors from around the world. This magnificent architectural masterpiece, built the Vanderbilt family in the late 19th century, has a rich history that begs the question: who owns The Breakers Mansion today?

As of now, The Breakers Mansion is owned and operated the Preservation Society of Newport County. This non-profit organization, founded in 1945, is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the historic landmarks of Newport, Rhode Island. The Preservation Society of Newport County manages and maintains several other notable properties in the area, including Marble House, Rosecliff, and The Elms.

FAQ:

Q: How did the Preservation Society of Newport County acquire The Breakers Mansion?

A: In 1972, the Vanderbilt family donated The Breakers Mansion to the Preservation Society of Newport County. This generous act ensured the preservation and accessibility of this architectural gem for future generations.

Q: Can visitors explore the interior of The Breakers Mansion?

A: Yes, visitors are welcome to explore the opulent interior of The Breakers Mansion. The Preservation Society of Newport County offers guided tours that provide a fascinating glimpse into the lives of the Vanderbilt family and the lavish lifestyle of the Gilded Age.

Q: Are there any restrictions on photography inside The Breakers Mansion?

A: Photography is not permitted inside The Breakers Mansion. However, visitors are welcome to capture the breathtaking exterior and the stunning ocean views from the mansion’s grounds.

Q: Does The Breakers Mansion host any special events?

A: Yes, The Breakers Mansion serves as a stunning backdrop for various special events, including weddings, galas, and corporate functions. The Preservation Society of Newport County offers event planning services to make these occasions truly memorable.

With its captivating history and breathtaking beauty, The Breakers Mansion remains a cherished landmark in Newport, Rhode Island. Thanks to the Preservation Society of Newport County, this architectural gem continues to inspire and educate visitors from all walks of life.