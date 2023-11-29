Who owns T10 League?

Who Calls the Shots in the T10 League?

The T10 League, a thrilling and fast-paced cricket tournament, has gained immense popularity since its inception in 2017. With its explosive batting, nail-biting finishes, and star-studded line-ups, fans around the world have been captivated this unique format. However, amidst the excitement, a question often arises: Who exactly owns the T10 League?

Ownership Structure:

The T10 League is owned T10 Sports Management, a company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The league was founded Shaji Ul Mulk, a businessman and cricket enthusiast from the UAE. Ul Mulk, who hails from a prominent business family, has been instrumental in bringing the T10 format to life and establishing it as a global cricketing spectacle.

Key Figures:

While Shaji Ul Mulk is the driving force behind the T10 League, he is not alone in shaping its destiny. The league also boasts the involvement of influential individuals from the cricketing world. One such figure is Zaheer Abbas, the former Pakistani cricketer and ICC President, who serves as the President of the T10 League. His vast experience and knowledge of the game have been invaluable in steering the league towards success.

FAQ:

Q: Is the T10 League affiliated with the International Cricket Council (ICC)?

A: Yes, the T10 League is officially sanctioned the ICC, which adds credibility and recognition to the tournament.

Q: Are there any franchise owners in the T10 League?

A: Yes, the T10 League follows the franchise model, with teams being owned various individuals and organizations. These franchise owners play a crucial role in the league’s operations and contribute to its growth.

Q: How are the teams in the T10 League formed?

A: The teams in the T10 League are formed through a player draft system, where franchise owners select players from a pool of international and domestic cricketers.

In conclusion, the T10 League is owned T10 Sports Management, led Shaji Ul Mulk, with the support of influential figures like Zaheer Abbas. The league’s affiliation with the ICC and the involvement of franchise owners further enhance its standing in the cricketing world. As the T10 League continues to captivate fans with its electrifying cricket, its ownership structure remains a key aspect of its success.