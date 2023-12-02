Who Owns Snagit? TechSmith Reveals Ownership Details

In the world of screen capture and image editing software, Snagit has emerged as a popular choice among professionals and casual users alike. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Snagit has become a go-to tool for capturing screenshots, recording videos, and enhancing images. But have you ever wondered who owns this versatile software? Let’s delve into the ownership details of Snagit and shed light on some frequently asked questions.

Ownership:

Snagit is developed and owned TechSmith Corporation, a software company based in Okemos, Michigan. TechSmith, founded in 1987, has been a leading player in the field of visual communication software. Alongside Snagit, TechSmith also offers other notable products like Camtasia, Jing, and Screencast.

FAQ:

Q: Is Snagit a free software?

A: No, Snagit is not a free software. It is a premium tool that requires a one-time purchase or a subscription to access its full range of features.

Q: What platforms does Snagit support?

A: Snagit is available for both Windows and macOS operating systems. Users can enjoy its functionality on their preferred platform.

Q: Can Snagit capture scrolling webpages?

A: Yes, Snagit has a scrolling capture feature that allows users to capture an entire webpage, even if it extends beyond the visible screen area.

Q: Does Snagit offer image editing capabilities?

A: Absolutely! Snagit provides a comprehensive set of image editing tools, enabling users to annotate, crop, resize, and apply various effects to their captured screenshots or images.

Q: Can Snagit record videos?

A: Yes, Snagit excels in video recording as well. Users can capture their screen activity, including audio, and create high-quality videos for tutorials, presentations, or demonstrations.

Q: Are there any alternatives to Snagit?

A: While Snagit is widely regarded as a top-notch screen capture software, there are alternatives available in the market, such as Greenshot, Lightshot, and Nimbus Screenshot.

In conclusion, Snagit, the popular screen capture and image editing software, is owned TechSmith Corporation. With its robust features and user-friendly interface, Snagit continues to be a preferred choice for professionals and individuals seeking efficient visual communication tools. Whether you need to capture screenshots, record videos, or enhance images, Snagit has got you covered.