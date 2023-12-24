Who Owns Pluto TV?

Pluto TV, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of free content, has gained significant attention in recent years. As more and more people cut the cord and turn to streaming platforms for their entertainment needs, Pluto TV has emerged as a major player in the industry. But who exactly owns this rapidly growing service?

The Acquisition ViacomCBS

In January 2019, ViacomCBS, a leading global media company, announced its acquisition of Pluto TV for a staggering $340 million. This move was seen as a strategic step ViacomCBS to expand its digital presence and tap into the growing market of ad-supported streaming services. With this acquisition, Pluto TV became a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, joining the ranks of other well-known brands such as CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

What Does This Mean for Pluto TV?

Being under the ownership of ViacomCBS has brought numerous benefits to Pluto TV. The streaming service has gained access to a vast library of content from ViacomCBS’s extensive portfolio, allowing it to offer viewers an even wider range of programming options. Additionally, Pluto TV has been able to leverage ViacomCBS’s industry expertise and resources to enhance its user experience and expand its reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Pluto TV still free after the acquisition?

A: Yes, Pluto TV remains a free streaming service. However, it is ad-supported, meaning that you will encounter occasional advertisements while watching your favorite shows and movies.

Q: Can I access ViacomCBS content on Pluto TV?

A: Yes, as a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, Pluto TV has access to a variety of content from the company’s brands. This includes shows and movies from networks like CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and more.

Q: Is Pluto TV available internationally?

A: Yes, Pluto TV is available in multiple countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Latin America.

In conclusion, Pluto TV is owned ViacomCBS, a major media conglomerate. This acquisition has allowed Pluto TV to expand its content library and benefit from the resources and expertise of its parent company. As a result, viewers can continue to enjoy the free streaming service while gaining access to a wider range of programming options.