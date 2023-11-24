Who owns OpenAI now?

In a recent development, OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence research laboratory, has undergone a significant change in ownership. The organization, which was founded in 2015 Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, and Wojciech Zaremba, has transitioned into a new phase with a different ownership structure.

Previously, OpenAI operated as a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. However, to secure the necessary resources and funding for its ambitious projects, OpenAI has transformed into a for-profit company. This transition has led to a shift in ownership and governance.

OpenAI is now owned a group of entities known as the OpenAI LP. This group consists of the OpenAI LP employees and the OpenAI LP Investors. The employees hold a significant stake in the company, ensuring that the researchers and engineers who have been instrumental in OpenAI’s success continue to have a say in its direction. The OpenAI LP Investors, on the other hand, provide the necessary financial backing to support OpenAI’s research and development efforts.

In conclusion, OpenAI’s ownership has shifted to the OpenAI LP, a group comprising employees and investors. This change allows OpenAI to continue its pursuit of artificial general intelligence while ensuring the necessary resources and expertise are available to drive its research and development efforts forward.