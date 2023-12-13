Who owns Off-White now?

Who is the Current Owner of Off-White?

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, ownership of popular brands can change hands more frequently than one might expect. Off-White, the renowned luxury streetwear label, has recently undergone a significant shift in ownership. Virgil Abloh, the brand’s founder and creative director, has sold a majority stake in Off-White to New Guards Group, an Italian fashion conglomerate.

What is Off-White?

Off-White is a high-end fashion brand that seamlessly blends streetwear aesthetics with luxury design. Founded Virgil Abloh in 2012, the brand quickly gained recognition for its distinctive use of diagonal stripes, quotation marks, and industrial-inspired motifs. Off-White has become a favorite among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike, with its unique approach to contemporary fashion.

Who is Virgil Abloh?

Virgil Abloh is a highly influential figure in the fashion industry. Apart from being the founder and creative director of Off-White, he also served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection. Abloh’s innovative designs and ability to bridge the gap between streetwear and high fashion have earned him widespread acclaim and a dedicated following.

What is New Guards Group?

New Guards Group is an Italian fashion conglomerate that specializes in nurturing and developing emerging fashion brands. The group operates as a platform for creative talent, providing support in areas such as production, distribution, and marketing. New Guards Group has a portfolio of several successful brands, including Palm Angels, Heron Preston, and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan.

What does this ownership change mean for Off-White?

With the majority stake now owned New Guards Group, Off-White is expected to benefit from the conglomerate’s expertise and resources. The partnership aims to further expand the brand’s global presence and capitalize on its already strong market position. While Virgil Abloh will continue to lead the creative direction of Off-White, the collaboration with New Guards Group opens up new opportunities for growth and development.

FAQ:

Q: Will Virgil Abloh still be involved with Off-White?

A: Yes, Virgil Abloh will remain as the creative director of Off-White despite the ownership change.

Q: How will this ownership change affect Off-White’s designs?

A: The ownership change is not expected to have a significant impact on Off-White’s designs, as Virgil Abloh will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand.

Q: Will Off-White’s prices change?

A: There have been no indications of any immediate changes to Off-White’s pricing strategy as a result of the ownership change.

Q: Are there any plans for new collaborations or collections?

A: While specific details have not been disclosed, the partnership with New Guards Group may lead to new collaborations and collections for Off-White in the future.

In conclusion, Off-White’s recent ownership change marks an exciting new chapter for the brand. With the support of New Guards Group, Off-White is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the fashion industry, while maintaining the unique vision and aesthetic that has made it a global phenomenon.