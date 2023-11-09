Who owns M&S?

In the world of retail, Marks & Spencer (M&S) is a household name. Known for its high-quality clothing, food, and home products, M&S has been a staple in British shopping for over a century. But who exactly owns this iconic brand?

Ownership Structure

As of the latest available information, M&S is a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange. This means that ownership of the company is divided among numerous shareholders who hold shares of the company’s stock. These shareholders can include individual investors, institutional investors, and even other companies.

Major Shareholders

While the ownership of M&S is spread across a wide range of shareholders, there are a few major stakeholders who hold significant portions of the company. One of the largest shareholders is the investment management firm BlackRock, which owns around 6% of M&S shares. Other major shareholders include Schroders, Legal & General, and Vanguard Group.

FAQ

Q: Can individuals buy shares of M&S?

A: Yes, individuals can buy shares of M&S through a stockbroker or an online trading platform.

Q: Can the ownership of M&S change?

A: Yes, the ownership of M&S can change over time as shareholders buy or sell their shares. This can happen due to various reasons, such as changes in investment strategies or market conditions.

Q: Does M&S have any ownership restrictions?

A: M&S does not have any specific ownership restrictions, but it is subject to the regulations and requirements of being a publicly traded company.

Conclusion

While M&S is a publicly traded company with a diverse ownership structure, it is important to note that ownership can change over time. The major shareholders mentioned above currently hold significant portions of the company, but this could potentially shift in the future. As M&S continues to navigate the ever-changing retail landscape, its ownership structure will play a crucial role in shaping its future direction.