Who owns M&S Money?

In the world of finance, it is often important to know who owns a particular company or institution. Today, we delve into the ownership of M&S Money, the financial services division of the renowned British retailer Marks & Spencer.

Ownership Structure

M&S Money, also known as Marks & Spencer Bank, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Bank plc. This means that HSBC Bank plc is the sole owner of M&S Money, and it operates under the HSBC umbrella. M&S Money offers a range of financial products and services, including credit cards, loans, insurance, and savings accounts.

HSBC Bank plc

HSBC Bank plc is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It is one of the largest banking and financial services institutions in the world, with a presence in over 65 countries. HSBC provides a wide range of services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and investment banking.

FAQ

Q: Is M&S Money a separate entity from Marks & Spencer?

A: Yes, M&S Money is a separate entity and operates independently from Marks & Spencer. However, it is owned HSBC Bank plc.

Q: Can I access M&S Money services at Marks & Spencer stores?

A: Yes, M&S Money services are available at selected Marks & Spencer stores. Customers can visit these branches to inquire about and apply for financial products offered M&S Money.

Q: Are M&S Money products exclusive to Marks & Spencer customers?

A: No, M&S Money products are available to both Marks & Spencer customers and the general public. Anyone can apply for M&S Money’s financial products and services.

In conclusion, M&S Money is owned HSBC Bank plc and operates as a subsidiary under the HSBC umbrella. While it is a separate entity from Marks & Spencer, M&S Money services can be accessed at selected Marks & Spencer stores. Whether you are an existing Marks & Spencer customer or not, you can take advantage of the financial products and services offered M&S Money.