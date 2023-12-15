Who owns most of the diamonds in the world?

Who Controls the Global Diamond Market?

In the glittering world of diamonds, a select few hold the key to this precious gemstone’s vast wealth. But who exactly owns most of the diamonds in the world? Let’s delve into the secretive world of diamond ownership and uncover the key players in this lucrative industry.

The Diamond Cartels:

The diamond market is largely controlled a handful of powerful companies known as diamond cartels. These cartels, such as De Beers and Alrosa, dominate the global diamond trade, from mining to distribution. They have a significant influence on diamond prices and supply, making them the primary owners of the world’s diamonds.

De Beers:

De Beers, a South African company, is undoubtedly the most influential player in the diamond industry. Founded in 1888, De Beers has maintained its stronghold on the market for over a century. At its peak, De Beers controlled an estimated 90% of the global diamond trade. Although its market share has decreased in recent years, it still remains a dominant force.

Alrosa:

Alrosa, a Russian diamond mining company, is another major player in the industry. It is the world’s largest diamond producer volume and accounts for a significant portion of global diamond production. Alrosa operates numerous mines in Russia and has partnerships with other mining companies worldwide.

Other Key Players:

While De Beers and Alrosa hold significant power, there are other players in the diamond industry worth mentioning. Rio Tinto, a multinational mining corporation, is one of the world’s leading diamond producers. Additionally, Dominion Diamond Mines, Lucara Diamond Corp, and Petra Diamonds are prominent companies involved in diamond mining and trading.

FAQ:

Q: Are diamonds only owned companies?

A: No, diamonds are also owned individual collectors, investors, and consumers who purchase them for personal use or as an investment.

Q: Can individuals buy diamonds directly from the diamond cartels?

A: No, diamond cartels primarily sell rough diamonds to diamond manufacturers and traders. The polished diamonds then make their way to retailers who sell them to consumers.

Q: Are all diamonds controlled the diamond cartels?

A: While the diamond cartels have a significant influence on the market, there are also independent diamond miners and traders who operate outside their control. However, the cartels still dominate the industry.

In conclusion, the diamond market is largely controlled a few powerful companies, with De Beers and Alrosa leading the pack. These diamond cartels have a significant impact on diamond prices and supply, making them the primary owners of the world’s diamonds. However, it’s important to note that diamonds are also owned individuals and other independent players in the industry.