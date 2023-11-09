Who owns most of Taylor Swift’s music?

In a shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that the majority of Taylor Swift’s music catalog is not owned the artist herself. The rights to her early albums, including popular hits like “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me,” are held a company called Big Machine Label Group. This revelation has sparked a heated debate about the ownership and control of artists’ work in the music industry.

What is Big Machine Label Group?

Big Machine Label Group is a record label founded Scott Borchetta in 2005. It signed Taylor Swift when she was just a teenager, and together they released her first six studio albums. The label played a significant role in launching Swift’s career and establishing her as one of the biggest names in the music industry.

Why does Big Machine Label Group own Taylor Swift’s music?

When Taylor Swift signed with Big Machine Label Group, she entered into a standard recording contract. These contracts often include clauses that grant the label ownership of the master recordings, which are the original recordings of the songs. This means that while Swift wrote and performed the songs, the label has the rights to distribute and profit from them.

What happened to Taylor Swift’s music catalog?

In 2019, Big Machine Label Group was acquired Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings. This acquisition meant that Braun, a well-known music manager, became the owner of Swift’s early music catalog. Swift publicly expressed her frustration and disappointment with this development, as she had been vocal about her desire to own her own music.

What is the impact of this ownership dispute?

The ownership dispute over Taylor Swift’s music catalog has far-reaching implications for artists’ rights and the music industry as a whole. It highlights the power dynamics between artists and record labels, raising questions about the fairness of contracts and the control artists have over their own work. Swift’s case has sparked a broader conversation about the need for artists to retain ownership and control of their music.

In conclusion, the majority of Taylor Swift’s music is owned Big Machine Label Group, which was later acquired Scooter Braun’s company. This ownership dispute has shed light on the complex relationship between artists and record labels, and the need for artists to have greater control over their own work. As the music industry continues to evolve, it is crucial to address these issues and ensure that artists are given the rights and recognition they deserve.