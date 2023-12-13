Who owns most of IBM?

Who Holds the Majority Stake in IBM?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has long been a prominent player. As one of the world’s largest information technology companies, IBM has a rich history dating back over a century. With such a storied past, it is natural to wonder who holds the majority stake in this tech giant.

Ownership Structure:

IBM, a publicly traded company, has a diverse ownership structure. The majority of its shares are held institutional investors, such as mutual funds, pension funds, and other financial institutions. These entities invest on behalf of their clients, which can include individual investors, retirement funds, and insurance companies.

Major Shareholders:

While the ownership of IBM is spread across numerous institutional investors, there are a few major shareholders who hold significant stakes in the company. As of the latest available data, the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, an investment management company. Vanguard holds around 7.8% of IBM’s outstanding shares. BlackRock, another prominent investment management firm, is the second-largest shareholder with approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares.

FAQ:

Q: Does IBM have any individual shareholders?

A: Yes, IBM does have individual shareholders who own shares directly. However, their ownership is relatively small compared to institutional investors.

Q: Are there any government entities that own a stake in IBM?

A: As a publicly traded company, IBM’s ownership is primarily in the hands of private investors. While some government entities may hold shares indirectly through investment funds, they do not typically own a significant stake in the company.

Q: Can the ownership of IBM change over time?

A: Yes, the ownership of IBM can change as investors buy or sell shares. This can occur due to various factors, such as market conditions, investor sentiment, or changes in the company’s performance.

In conclusion, the ownership of IBM is primarily held institutional investors, with The Vanguard Group and BlackRock being the largest shareholders. While individual investors also own shares, their ownership is relatively small in comparison. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the ownership structure of IBM may change in the future.