Meta Ownership: A Close Look at Major Shareholders

Numerous financial powerhouses and institutional investors hold significant stakes in Meta Platforms, commonly known as Meta. Although there has been a recent increase in stock prices, it’s essential to understand who owns Meta and the contributors to its success. Here, we delve into the ownership structures and identify the primary stakeholders of Meta.

Institutional Ownership:

Large financial institutions dominate Meta’s ownership, with Vanguard, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC (FMR), and BlackRock Fund Advisors leading the pack. These institutions collectively control a significant portion of Meta stock. Furthermore, several mutual funds, including Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, hold considerable shares of Meta. According to Yahoo Finance, 78.23% of Meta shares are held institutions, while insiders account for 0.23% of shares.

Top 10 Institutional Shareholders:

Among the primary institutional shareholders, The Vanguard Group takes the lead with a 7.83% stake, owning approximately 173,904,647 Meta shares valued at $58.1 billion. Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC follows closely with a 5.47% stake, owning 121,506,616 shares worth $40.6 billion. Other notable institutional shareholders include BlackRock Fund Advisors, SSgA Funds Management, and T. Rowe Price Associates.

Mutual Funds Holding Meta:

Meta’s visionary pursuits and accomplishments have made it an attractive choice for investors in the stock market. Prominent mutual funds, such as Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard 500 Index Fund, and Fidelity Contrafund, have invested significantly in Meta. These funds collectively own millions of Meta shares, indicating their confidence in the company’s outlook and potential growth.

Top Insiders:

While institutional investors play a crucial role in Meta’s ownership, a few individuals with close ties to the company also hold stakes. The most extensive individual Meta shareholders are Olivian Javier, the current COO, and Bosworth Andrew, the present CTO, with ownership percentages of 0.00491% and 0.00354% respectively.

Understanding the ownership landscape of Meta provides valuable insights into the confidence of prominent institutions and individual insiders in the company’s future. As Meta continues to make groundbreaking advancements in the tech industry and expand its reach in the metaverse, these key stakeholders play an integral role in shaping its success.