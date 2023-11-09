Who owns Marks and Spencer now?

In the ever-changing landscape of retail, it is important to keep track of ownership changes within major companies. Marks and Spencer, a renowned British retailer, has seen its fair share of transformations over the years. So, who owns Marks and Spencer now? Let’s delve into the current ownership structure of this iconic brand.

The Ownership Structure:

As of the latest update, Marks and Spencer is a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange. This means that ownership of the company is divided among numerous shareholders who hold shares of the company’s stock. These shareholders can include individual investors, institutional investors, and even other companies.

Major Shareholders:

While the ownership of Marks and Spencer is dispersed among various shareholders, there are a few major stakeholders who hold significant portions of the company’s shares. One of the largest shareholders is the investment management firm, BlackRock, which owns around 6% of the company. Other major shareholders include Schroders, Legal & General, and Vanguard Group.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Has Marks and Spencer always been a publicly traded company?

A: No, Marks and Spencer was originally a privately owned partnership when it was founded in 1884. It became a publicly traded company in 1926.

Q: Can individuals buy shares of Marks and Spencer?

A: Yes, individuals can buy shares of Marks and Spencer through a stockbroker or an online trading platform.

Q: Can the ownership of Marks and Spencer change in the future?

A: Yes, the ownership of Marks and Spencer can change as shares are bought and sold on the stock market. New investors can acquire shares, while existing shareholders can sell their holdings.

In conclusion, Marks and Spencer is currently owned a diverse group of shareholders due to its status as a publicly traded company. While the ownership structure may change over time, the brand continues to be a prominent player in the retail industry, catering to customers’ needs with its wide range of products and services.