Who owns Mariah Carey’s Masters?

In the music industry, owning the rights to an artist’s master recordings is a highly coveted and valuable asset. It grants the owner control over the distribution, licensing, and future use of the artist’s music. One artist who has been in the spotlight recently regarding the ownership of her masters is the legendary Mariah Carey.

The Battle for Control

Mariah Carey, known for her powerful vocals and numerous chart-topping hits, has had a long and successful career in the music industry. However, the ownership of her masters has been a contentious issue throughout her career. For many years, Carey was signed to Sony Music, and during that time, the label owned the rights to her master recordings.

In 2001, Carey left Sony and signed a record-breaking deal with Virgin Records, which included a reported $100 million contract. However, her time with Virgin was short-lived, and she soon found herself embroiled in a legal battle with the label. As a result, Carey’s contract was terminated, and she regained control of her masters.

The Current Situation

Currently, Mariah Carey owns the rights to her masters from her time with Virgin Records and subsequent albums released under her own label, MonarC Entertainment. This means she has the authority to make decisions regarding the use and distribution of her music from those periods.

However, it’s important to note that Carey’s earlier albums, recorded under Sony Music, are still owned the label. This means that Sony has the final say in how those recordings are used and distributed.

FAQ

What are masters?

Masters, also known as master recordings, refer to the original recordings of a song or album. They are typically owned the record label or the artist, depending on the terms of their contract.

Why are masters important?

Owning the masters gives the owner control over the music’s distribution, licensing, and future use. It allows them to make decisions regarding how the music is released, sold, and used in various media.

Can artists buy back their masters?

In some cases, artists have the opportunity to buy back their masters from the record label. However, this is often a complex and expensive process, and not all artists have the financial means or legal leverage to do so.

In conclusion

While Mariah Carey has regained control of her masters from her time with Virgin Records and her own label, she still does not own the rights to her earlier recordings under Sony Music. The battle for ownership of masters continues to be a significant issue in the music industry, with artists striving for more control over their own creative works.