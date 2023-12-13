Who are the Owners of IBM?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, International Business Machines Corporation, better known as IBM, has been a prominent player for over a century. As one of the largest and most influential technology companies, it is natural to wonder who owns IBM and how its ownership structure is organized.

Ownership Structure:

IBM is a publicly traded company, meaning its ownership is divided among numerous shareholders who hold shares of the company’s stock. These shares are bought and sold on stock exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ. As of writing, IBM’s stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “IBM.”

Major Shareholders:

While IBM has a diverse shareholder base, several institutional investors hold significant stakes in the company. Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and State Street Corporation are among the largest institutional shareholders of IBM. These institutions manage investment funds and hold shares on behalf of their clients, which can include individual investors, pension funds, and other organizations.

FAQ:

Q: Can individuals own shares of IBM?

A: Yes, individuals can buy shares of IBM through brokerage accounts or investment platforms.

Q: How can I find out who owns IBM shares?

A: Ownership information of publicly traded companies like IBM can be found in their annual reports, which are publicly available. Additionally, institutional shareholders are required to disclose their holdings periodically.

Q: Can the ownership of IBM change?

A: Yes, the ownership of IBM can change as shares are bought and sold on the stock market. Investors can increase or decrease their holdings, and new investors can enter the market.

Q: Does IBM have any ownership restrictions?

A: IBM, like many publicly traded companies, does not have specific ownership restrictions. However, certain regulations and laws may apply to large shareholders or institutional investors.

In conclusion, IBM is owned a diverse group of shareholders, including institutional investors and individual shareholders. As a publicly traded company, its ownership can change as shares are bought and sold on the stock market.