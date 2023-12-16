Who owns HYBE labels now?

Who Holds the Reins at HYBE Labels?

In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through the music industry, HYBE Labels, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, has undergone a significant change in ownership. The South Korean entertainment company, which is home to global sensations BTS, has seen a reshuffling of power that has left fans and industry insiders curious about the new faces behind the scenes.

Ownership Transition:

HYBE Labels, founded Bang Si-hyuk in 2005, has been a driving force in the K-pop industry. However, in March 2021, the company announced a merger with Ithaca Holdings, an American media company founded Scooter Braun. This merger resulted in a new entity called HYBE Corporation, with HYBE Labels as its subsidiary. As a result, Scooter Braun, known for managing artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, became a major shareholder in HYBE Corporation.

The Major Shareholders:

Following the merger, the ownership structure of HYBE Labels has undergone a significant transformation. HYBE Corporation now holds a majority stake of 51%, with Bang Si-hyuk retaining his position as the largest individual shareholder. Scooter Braun, on the other hand, has become the second-largest individual shareholder with a 19% stake in the company. This change in ownership has brought together two influential figures from the East and West, promising new opportunities for collaboration and expansion.

FAQ:

Q: What does this ownership change mean for HYBE Labels?

A: The merger with Ithaca Holdings brings a new level of global reach and expertise to HYBE Labels. It opens doors for potential collaborations and strategic partnerships, allowing the company to expand its influence in the international music market.

Q: Will BTS and other HYBE Labels artists be affected this change?

A: The ownership change is not expected to have any immediate impact on the artists under HYBE Labels. BTS and other artists will continue to work with their respective management teams and maintain their creative direction.

Q: How will this merger benefit Scooter Braun?

A: Scooter Braun’s investment in HYBE Labels provides him with a significant foothold in the lucrative K-pop industry. It allows him to tap into the immense global popularity of BTS and other HYBE Labels artists, expanding his influence and business ventures.

In conclusion, the recent ownership change at HYBE Labels has brought together two influential figures in the music industry, Bang Si-hyuk and Scooter Braun. This merger has the potential to reshape the global music landscape and open new doors for collaboration and expansion. As fans eagerly await the future endeavors of HYBE Labels, one thing is certain: the K-pop powerhouse is poised to make even greater waves in the industry.