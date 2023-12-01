Who owns Hippo?

Who Really Owns Hippo?

In the world of tech startups, it’s not uncommon for ownership structures to be complex and convoluted. One such company that has recently come under scrutiny is Hippo, the insurtech firm that has been making waves in the insurance industry. With its innovative approach to home insurance and rapid growth, many are left wondering: who actually owns Hippo?

The Founders and Early Investors

Hippo was founded in 2015 Assaf Wand and Eyal Navon, who set out to disrupt the traditional home insurance market. The company quickly gained traction and attracted the attention of prominent venture capital firms. Early investors in Hippo include well-known names such as Felicis Ventures, Lennar Corporation, and Comcast Ventures.

Expansion and New Investors

As Hippo continued to expand its operations and gain market share, it attracted even more investors. In 2020, the company announced a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus. This merger allowed Hippo to go public and raised significant capital for further growth.

The Current Ownership Structure

Following the merger with Reinvent Technology Partners, the ownership of Hippo is now divided among various stakeholders. The founders, Assaf Wand and Eyal Navon, still hold a significant stake in the company. Other major shareholders include the early investors, as well as the new investors from the SPAC merger.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Hippo a publicly traded company?

A: Yes, Hippo went public through a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners, a SPAC, in 2020.

Q: Who are the major investors in Hippo?

A: Major investors in Hippo include Felicis Ventures, Lennar Corporation, Comcast Ventures, and the investors from the SPAC merger.

Q: How much is Hippo worth?

A: As of the merger with Reinvent Technology Partners, Hippo was valued at approximately $5 billion.

In conclusion, the ownership of Hippo is a complex web of founders, early investors, and new stakeholders resulting from the SPAC merger. As the company continues to grow and disrupt the insurance industry, its ownership structure may evolve further.