Who is Behind Fox Sports in Mexico?

In the world of sports broadcasting, Fox Sports has become a household name, delivering thrilling live coverage of various sporting events to millions of viewers worldwide. But have you ever wondered who owns Fox Sports in Mexico? Let’s dive into the details and shed light on the ownership of this popular sports network.

The Ownership:

Fox Sports in Mexico is owned The Walt Disney Company, a global entertainment conglomerate. In 2019, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, which included the Fox Sports network, as part of a massive $71.3 billion deal. This acquisition allowed Disney to expand its media empire and strengthen its presence in the sports broadcasting industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is Fox Sports?

A: Fox Sports is a sports television network that broadcasts a wide range of sporting events, including soccer, basketball, baseball, and more. It provides live coverage, analysis, and commentary on various sports competitions.

Q: Is Fox Sports available only in Mexico?

A: No, Fox Sports is a global network that operates in multiple countries around the world. It offers localized versions of its channels in different regions, including Mexico.

Q: Are there any other major sports networks in Mexico?

A: Yes, besides Fox Sports, other prominent sports networks in Mexico include ESPN, Televisa Deportes, and TV Azteca Deportes.

Q: Has the ownership change affected the programming on Fox Sports in Mexico?

A: So far, the programming on Fox Sports in Mexico has remained largely unchanged. The network continues to provide extensive coverage of both national and international sporting events.

In conclusion, Fox Sports in Mexico is owned The Walt Disney Company, following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. As part of the Disney family, Fox Sports continues to captivate sports enthusiasts with its exciting coverage and analysis. Whether you’re a soccer fanatic or a basketball aficionado, Fox Sports in Mexico has got you covered.