Who Owns Fox Now?

In a rapidly changing media landscape, it can be challenging to keep track of who owns what. One company that has undergone significant ownership changes in recent years is Fox Corporation. Once a part of the larger 21st Century Fox conglomerate, Fox Corporation is now a standalone entity. So, who exactly owns Fox now? Let’s delve into the details.

The Walt Disney Company: In 2019, The Walt Disney Company acquired most of 21st Century Fox, including its film and television studios, cable networks, and international assets. This acquisition, valued at a staggering $71.3 billion, resulted in the separation of Fox Corporation from the rest of the company.

Fox Corporation: Following the Disney acquisition, Fox Corporation emerged as a separate entity, focusing primarily on news and sports broadcasting. It encompasses Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports, and the Fox Television Stations Group. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol “FOXA.”

Rupert Murdoch: Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who founded the original News Corporation, retains a significant stake in Fox Corporation. Through his investment vehicle, Murdoch’s family maintains control over the company, with Rupert Murdoch serving as the Executive Chairman and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, as the CEO.

FAQ:

Q: What happened to 21st Century Fox?

A: In 2019, The Walt Disney Company acquired most of 21st Century Fox, with the remaining assets forming Fox Corporation.

Q: What does Fox Corporation own?

A: Fox Corporation owns various news and sports broadcasting entities, including Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports, and the Fox Television Stations Group.

Q: Is Fox Corporation publicly traded?

A: Yes, Fox Corporation is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol “FOXA.”

Q: Who controls Fox Corporation?

A: Rupert Murdoch and his family retain control over Fox Corporation through their investment vehicle. Rupert Murdoch serves as the Executive Chairman, while his son, Lachlan Murdoch, is the CEO.

In conclusion, Fox Corporation is now an independent entity, separate from the larger 21st Century Fox conglomerate. The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox led to the formation of Fox Corporation, which is primarily focused on news and sports broadcasting. With Rupert Murdoch and his family at the helm, Fox Corporation continues to be a prominent player in the media industry.