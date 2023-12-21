Who Owns Fox News Now?

In the ever-evolving landscape of media ownership, it is crucial to stay informed about the individuals and corporations behind the news outlets we rely on. Fox News, one of the most prominent cable news networks in the United States, has undergone several ownership changes throughout its history. So, who owns Fox News now? Let’s delve into the current ownership structure of this influential media organization.

The Murdoch Family:

As of now, Fox News is owned Fox Corporation, which is controlled the Murdoch family. Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-born media mogul, founded Fox News in 1996. However, in 2019, he sold the majority of 21st Century Fox, including Fox News, to The Walt Disney Company. The remaining assets, including Fox News, were spun off into a new company called Fox Corporation. Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, serves as the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation, ensuring the Murdoch family’s continued influence over the network.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is media ownership?

A: Media ownership refers to the individuals, organizations, or corporations that control and operate media outlets such as television networks, newspapers, and radio stations.

Q: What is Fox News?

A: Fox News is a cable news network known for its conservative-leaning programming. It provides news coverage, political analysis, and opinion shows to millions of viewers in the United States.

Q: Who founded Fox News?

A: Fox News was founded Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-born media mogul, in 1996.

Q: When did the ownership of Fox News change?

A: In 2019, Rupert Murdoch sold the majority of 21st Century Fox, including Fox News, to The Walt Disney Company. The remaining assets were spun off into a new company called Fox Corporation, which currently owns Fox News.

Q: Who controls Fox Corporation?

A: The Murdoch family, particularly Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, controls Fox Corporation. Lachlan Murdoch serves as the executive chairman and CEO of the company.

In conclusion, Fox News is currently owned Fox Corporation, which is controlled the Murdoch family. Despite changes in ownership over the years, the Murdoch family’s influence remains strong within the network. Understanding the ownership structure of media organizations is essential for comprehending the potential biases and perspectives that may shape the news we consume.