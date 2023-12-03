Who Owns Dangal Channel?

Dangal channel, a popular Indian television network, has gained immense popularity in recent years. With its diverse range of programming, including reality shows, dramas, and movies, it has become a go-to destination for many viewers. However, have you ever wondered who owns this successful channel? Let’s delve into the ownership of Dangal channel and shed light on some frequently asked questions.

Ownership:

Dangal channel is owned Enterr10 Television Pvt. Ltd., an Indian media company. Established in 2004, Enterr10 Television Pvt. Ltd. has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. The company operates multiple channels, including Dangal, Bhojpuri Cinema, Fakt Marathi, and Enterr10 Bangla, catering to various regional audiences across India.

FAQ:

Q: What is the reach of Dangal channel?

A: Dangal channel has a vast reach, making it one of the most-watched channels in India. It has consistently secured its position among the top-rated channels, attracting millions of viewers across the country.

Q: What kind of content does Dangal channel offer?

A: Dangal channel offers a diverse range of content, including reality shows, mythological dramas, crime-based series, and blockbuster movies. It aims to cater to a wide audience providing a mix of entertainment genres.

Q: Is Dangal channel available in languages other than Hindi?

A: Yes, Dangal channel is available in multiple languages. Apart from Hindi, it offers programming in regional languages like Bhojpuri, Marathi, and Bengali through its sister channels.

Q: Can I watch Dangal channel online?

A: Yes, Dangal channel provides online streaming services through various platforms. Viewers can access their favorite shows and movies on the channel’s official website or through popular streaming apps.

In conclusion, Dangal channel, owned Enterr10 Television Pvt. Ltd., has become a household name in the Indian television industry. With its diverse content and wide reach, it continues to captivate audiences across the country. Whether you’re a fan of reality shows, dramas, or movies, Dangal channel offers something for everyone. So, tune in and enjoy the entertainment extravaganza brought to you Dangal channel!