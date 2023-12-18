Who Owns CNN?

CNN, one of the most prominent news networks in the world, has been a trusted source of information for millions of viewers. However, have you ever wondered who actually owns this influential media outlet? In this article, we will delve into the ownership of CNN and shed light on the individuals and corporations behind its operations.

CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc., a multinational conglomerate. AT&T acquired Time Warner, the parent company of CNN, in 2018. This merger created a media powerhouse, combining the telecommunications expertise of AT&T with the vast media assets of Time Warner.

WarnerMedia, under the leadership of AT&T, operates CNN as part of its extensive portfolio of media properties. This includes other well-known brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System. The ownership structure ensures that CNN is backed the resources and expertise of a major player in the telecommunications and media industry.

FAQ:

Q: Is CNN owned a single individual?

A: No, CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.

Q: When did AT&T acquire Time Warner?

A: AT&T acquired Time Warner in 2018.

Q: What other companies are part of WarnerMedia?

A: WarnerMedia also owns HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System.

Definitions:

– Subsidiary: A company that is controlled another company, known as the parent company.

– Multinational conglomerate: A large corporation that operates in multiple industries and countries.

– Merge: The combining of two or more companies into a single entity.

– Telecommunications: The transmission of information over long distances using technology such as telephones, internet, and television.

– Media assets: Companies or properties that are involved in the production, distribution, or broadcasting of media content.

In conclusion, CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. This ownership structure provides CNN with the backing of a major telecommunications and media conglomerate. As a result, CNN continues to deliver news and information to its viewers with the support of a robust and influential parent company.