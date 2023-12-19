Who Owns CNN Now?

In the ever-evolving landscape of media ownership, it is crucial to stay informed about the entities behind the news outlets we rely on. CNN, a prominent global news network, has undergone several ownership changes throughout its history. So, who owns CNN now? Let’s delve into the current ownership structure of this influential media organization.

Current Ownership

As of 2021, CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. WarnerMedia, formerly known as Time Warner, acquired CNN in 1996. AT&T, a multinational conglomerate, completed its acquisition of Time Warner in 2018, thereby becoming the parent company of CNN.

WarnerMedia and AT&T

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment conglomerate that encompasses various well-known brands, including HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System. AT&T, on the other hand, is a telecommunications giant providing a wide range of services, such as wireless communication, internet, and television.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is CNN?

CNN, short for Cable News Network, is a global news organization that delivers news through television, online platforms, and mobile applications. It covers a wide range of topics, including politics, business, health, entertainment, and more.

Q: When did WarnerMedia acquire CNN?

WarnerMedia acquired CNN in 1996, integrating it into its portfolio of media properties.

Q: When did AT&T acquire WarnerMedia?

AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner, which included WarnerMedia and CNN, in 2018.

Q: Is CNN still an independent news organization?

While CNN operates under the ownership of WarnerMedia, it maintains editorial independence in its news reporting. Journalistic integrity and unbiased reporting remain fundamental principles of the network.

Q: Are there any other notable shareholders in CNN?

As a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, CNN is primarily owned AT&T. However, it is worth noting that there may be other minority shareholders involved in the ownership structure.

In conclusion, CNN is currently owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. This ownership structure has allowed CNN to continue its mission of delivering news to a global audience while maintaining its editorial independence. As media landscapes continue to evolve, staying informed about the ownership of news organizations remains essential for understanding the potential influences on their reporting.