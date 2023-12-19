Who owns CNN and Fox News?

Who Controls the Media: A Closer Look at CNN and Fox News Ownership

In today’s fast-paced world, where news is readily accessible at our fingertips, it is crucial to understand who controls the media and shapes the narratives we consume. Two prominent news networks, CNN and Fox News, have become household names, but do you know who owns them? Let’s delve into the ownership structures of these influential media outlets.

CNN:

CNN, short for Cable News Network, was founded in 1980 American media proprietor Ted Turner. However, the ownership of CNN has changed hands over the years. Currently, CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T. WarnerMedia is a multinational conglomerate that operates various media and entertainment properties, including HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System.

Fox News:

Fox News, on the other hand, is owned Fox Corporation, a media company controlled the Murdoch family. Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-born media mogul, founded Fox News in 1996. The Murdoch family, including Rupert’s sons Lachlan and James, holds significant influence over the network’s operations and editorial direction.

FAQ:

Q: What is a conglomerate?

A: A conglomerate is a large corporation that owns a diverse range of businesses operating in different industries.

Q: What does editorial direction mean?

A: Editorial direction refers to the overall strategy and decision-making process involved in shaping the content and news coverage of a media outlet.

Q: Are CNN and Fox News politically biased?

A: Both CNN and Fox News have faced criticism for alleged political bias. CNN is often accused of having a liberal bias, while Fox News is often criticized for having a conservative bias. It is important for viewers to critically analyze news from multiple sources to form a well-rounded perspective.

Understanding the ownership of media outlets is essential for media literacy. It allows us to consider potential biases and influences that may shape the news we consume. By being aware of who controls the media, we can make more informed decisions about the information we trust and rely on.