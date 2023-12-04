Who owns Citizens Access?

Who is the Owner of Citizens Access?

In the world of online banking, Citizens Access has emerged as a popular choice for individuals seeking a convenient and secure way to manage their finances. However, many people are curious about the ownership of this digital banking platform. Let’s delve into the details and shed light on who exactly owns Citizens Access.

The Owner:

Citizens Access is a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group, Inc., a prominent American bank holding company. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CFG. With its headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates through its various subsidiaries, including Citizens Bank, Charter One, and Citizens Access.

What is Citizens Access?

Citizens Access is an online-only bank that offers a range of financial products and services to its customers. As a digital banking platform, it provides individuals with the convenience of managing their accounts and conducting transactions entirely online. Citizens Access aims to provide competitive interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) while maintaining a user-friendly interface.

FAQ:

1. Is Citizens Access a safe and secure platform?

Yes, Citizens Access prioritizes the security of its customers’ information. It employs robust encryption technology and multi-factor authentication to ensure the safety of transactions and personal data.

2. Can I access Citizens Access from my mobile device?

Absolutely! Citizens Access offers a mobile banking app that allows customers to access their accounts, make transfers, and perform other banking activities on the go.

3. Are there any fees associated with Citizens Access accounts?

Citizens Access prides itself on being fee-friendly. Most of its accounts have no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements. However, it is always advisable to review the terms and conditions specific to each account.

In conclusion, Citizens Access is owned Citizens Financial Group, Inc., a well-established banking institution. With its commitment to providing a secure and user-friendly online banking experience, Citizens Access has become a trusted choice for individuals seeking digital financial solutions.