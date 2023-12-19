Who owns both Fox and CNN?

Who Owns Fox and CNN: Unveiling the Media Giants Behind the News

In the realm of media, two prominent names stand out: Fox and CNN. These news outlets have become household names, shaping public opinion and influencing political discourse. But have you ever wondered who owns these media giants? Let’s delve into the ownership structures of Fox and CNN to shed light on the forces behind the news.

Fox: A Murdoch Empire

Fox News, known for its conservative stance, is owned Fox Corporation. This media conglomerate is headed the Murdoch family, led Rupert Murdoch. With a vast media empire spanning television, film, and publishing, the Murdochs have significant influence over global media. Rupert Murdoch’s conservative leanings have often been reflected in Fox News’ editorial decisions, making it a go-to source for conservative viewers.

CNN: A WarnerMedia Venture

CNN, on the other hand, is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T. WarnerMedia is a media and entertainment conglomerate that encompasses various brands, including HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System. CNN, known for its more centrist approach, operates under the WarnerMedia News & Sports division. While CNN strives for impartiality, critics argue that it occasionally exhibits a liberal bias in its reporting.

FAQ: Unraveling the Ownership Puzzle

Q: Are Fox and CNN owned the same company?

A: No, Fox and CNN are owned separate entities. Fox is owned Fox Corporation, while CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T.

Q: Are the owners of Fox and CNN politically affiliated?

A: Yes, the owners of Fox and CNN have been associated with political leanings. Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox, has been known for his conservative views, while WarnerMedia, the owner of CNN, has a more diverse portfolio and does not have a singular political affiliation.

Q: Do the owners influence the editorial content of Fox and CNN?

A: Yes, the owners of Fox and CNN have the power to influence the editorial content of their respective news outlets. However, it is important to note that journalists and editors also play a significant role in shaping the news stories and maintaining journalistic integrity.

In conclusion, Fox and CNN, two influential news outlets, are owned separate entities with distinct ownership structures. While Fox is owned the Murdoch family, known for their conservative leanings, CNN falls under the umbrella of WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T. Understanding the ownership behind these media giants provides valuable insight into the forces that shape the news we consume.