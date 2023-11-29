Who owns Booker?

Who Really Owns Booker? Unveiling the Truth Behind the Ownership of the Booker Prize

In the literary world, the Booker Prize is a prestigious award that recognizes outstanding works of fiction. However, the question of who truly owns the Booker Prize has been a subject of debate and speculation for years. Let’s delve into the intricacies of this matter and shed light on the truth behind the ownership of this renowned literary accolade.

What is the Booker Prize?

The Booker Prize, established in 1969, is one of the most esteemed literary awards globally. It celebrates exceptional works of fiction written in the English language and published in the United Kingdom. The prize aims to promote and reward literary excellence, propelling authors to international recognition.

The Booker Prize Foundation

The Booker Prize is managed the Booker Prize Foundation, a registered charity in the United Kingdom. The foundation’s primary objective is to support and promote literature and literary events. It oversees the administration of the prize, including the selection of judges and the overall management of the award process.

The Man Group’s Involvement

From 2002 to 2019, the Booker Prize was sponsored the Man Group, a global investment management firm. During this period, the prize was known as the Man Booker Prize. The Man Group’s sponsorship significantly contributed to the prize’s growth and international recognition.

The Transition to Crankstart

In 2019, the Man Group announced its decision to end its sponsorship of the Booker Prize. Subsequently, a new sponsor, Crankstart, stepped in to support the prize. Crankstart is a charitable foundation established Sir Michael Moritz and his wife, Harriet Heyman. The foundation aims to support various causes, including education, the arts, and social justice.

The Ownership Conundrum

While the Booker Prize Foundation manages the prize, the question of ownership lies in the hands of the trustees. The trustees are responsible for safeguarding the prize’s integrity and ensuring its long-term sustainability. The exact identity of the trustees remains undisclosed, adding an air of mystery to the ownership of the prize.

Conclusion

The ownership of the Booker Prize remains shrouded in secrecy, with the trustees playing a pivotal role in its management. As the prize continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing literary landscape, its ownership remains a subject of intrigue. Nevertheless, the Booker Prize remains a symbol of literary excellence, celebrating the power of storytelling and the remarkable talents of authors worldwide.

FAQ

Q: Who sponsors the Booker Prize?

A: From 2002 to 2019, the Man Group sponsored the prize. Since 2019, Crankstart has taken over sponsorship.

Q: What is the Booker Prize Foundation?

A: The Booker Prize Foundation is a registered charity responsible for managing the Booker Prize. It oversees the administration of the prize and ensures its integrity.

Q: Who are the trustees of the Booker Prize?

A: The identities of the trustees are undisclosed, adding an element of mystery to the ownership of the prize. They are responsible for safeguarding the prize’s integrity and long-term sustainability.