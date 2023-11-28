Who owns Big Gold Belt?

Who Really Owns the Coveted Big Gold Belt?

In the world of professional wrestling, few prizes are as coveted as the Big Gold Belt. This iconic championship title has been held some of the greatest wrestlers in history, symbolizing their dominance and success in the ring. But who truly owns this prestigious piece of wrestling history? Let’s dive into the details and uncover the truth.

Ownership Controversy:

The ownership of the Big Gold Belt has been a subject of much debate and controversy over the years. Originally created famous wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr., the belt was later acquired World Championship Wrestling (WCW) during its heyday. However, when WCW was purchased its rival, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), in 2001, the ownership of the belt became a matter of contention.

WWE Claims Ownership:

According to WWE, they acquired the rights to the Big Gold Belt along with the purchase of WCW. They argue that since they own the intellectual property of WCW, including its championships, they are the rightful owners of the belt. WWE has used the Big Gold Belt in various storylines and even introduced a replica version for sale to fans.

Other Claims:

Despite WWE’s assertions, there are those who challenge their ownership of the Big Gold Belt. Some argue that the belt should belong to the Crockett family, as it was originally created Jim Crockett Jr. Others believe that the belt should be considered a part of wrestling history and be owned collectively the wrestling community.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Big Gold Belt?

A: The Big Gold Belt is a championship title in professional wrestling, known for its large size and gold-plated design.

Q: Who created the Big Gold Belt?

A: The Big Gold Belt was originally created wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr.

Q: Who owns the Big Gold Belt?

A: While WWE claims ownership of the Big Gold Belt, there are differing opinions and controversies surrounding its true ownership.

In conclusion, the ownership of the Big Gold Belt remains a contentious issue within the wrestling community. While WWE asserts their ownership, others argue for alternative claims. As the debate continues, the Big Gold Belt stands as a symbol of wrestling excellence, regardless of who ultimately owns it.