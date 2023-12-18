Who Owns Antenna TV?

Antenna TV, a popular television network known for broadcasting classic and nostalgic shows, is owned Tribune Broadcasting Company. Tribune Broadcasting is a subsidiary of Tribune Media, a leading media and entertainment company based in the United States. With a rich history dating back to 1924, Tribune Media has established itself as a prominent player in the media industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is Antenna TV?

Antenna TV is a digital multicast television network that specializes in airing classic and iconic television shows from the 1950s to the 1990s. It offers viewers a trip down memory lane, showcasing beloved programs such as “The Jeffersons,” “Three’s Company,” and “All in the Family.”

Q: Who owns Tribune Media?

Tribune Media is owned Nexstar Media Group, a leading diversified media company that operates across various platforms, including television broadcasting, digital media, and entertainment content production.

Q: How can I watch Antenna TV?

Antenna TV is available over-the-air on local television stations across the United States. Additionally, it can be accessed through various cable and satellite providers. To find out if Antenna TV is available in your area, you can visit their official website or contact your local television provider.

Q: Can I stream Antenna TV online?

Yes, Antenna TV offers a live stream of its programming on its official website. However, availability may vary depending on your location and cable/satellite provider. It is recommended to check with your provider or visit the Antenna TV website for more information.

In conclusion, Antenna TV is owned Tribune Broadcasting Company, a subsidiary of Tribune Media. With its extensive collection of classic television shows, Antenna TV continues to captivate audiences with nostalgia and timeless entertainment. Whether you prefer tuning in over-the-air or streaming online, Antenna TV offers a delightful trip down memory lane for television enthusiasts of all ages.