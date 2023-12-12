Who owns Alibaba stock?

Who are the Major Shareholders of Alibaba?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, the Chinese multinational conglomerate specializing in e-commerce, is undoubtedly one of the most influential companies in the world. With its vast array of online marketplaces, cloud computing services, and digital payment platforms, Alibaba has revolutionized the way people shop and conduct business. As a result, it comes as no surprise that many investors are eager to own a piece of this tech giant. So, who exactly owns Alibaba stock?

Major Shareholders:

As of the latest available data, the major shareholders of Alibaba include both institutional investors and individual stakeholders. The largest shareholder is SoftBank Group, a Japanese multinational conglomerate, which holds approximately 25% of Alibaba’s outstanding shares. Another significant shareholder is the Alibaba Partnership, a group of 38 individuals, including co-founder Jack Ma, who collectively own around 10% of the company. Other notable shareholders include various mutual funds, pension funds, and investment firms.

FAQ:

Q: What is a shareholder?

A: A shareholder is an individual or entity that owns shares or stock in a company, entitling them to a portion of the company’s profits and voting rights.

Q: What is SoftBank Group?

A: SoftBank Group is a Japanese multinational conglomerate that invests in various technology-related businesses, including Alibaba. It is one of the largest technology investors globally.

Q: Who is Jack Ma?

A: Jack Ma is a Chinese entrepreneur and co-founder of Alibaba Group. He played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success before stepping down as executive chairman in 2019.

Q: Can individuals buy Alibaba stock?

A: Yes, individuals can buy Alibaba stock through various brokerage platforms. However, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider the associated risks before investing in any stock.

Conclusion:

While SoftBank Group and the Alibaba Partnership are the major shareholders of Alibaba, the company’s stock is also widely held institutional investors and individual stakeholders. As Alibaba continues to expand its global presence and diversify its business ventures, its stock remains an attractive investment option for many. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to carefully evaluate the risks and potential rewards before making any financial decisions.