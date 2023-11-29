Who Owns Abu Dhabi T10?

Abu Dhabi T10, the thrilling and action-packed cricket tournament, has gained immense popularity since its inception in 2017. With its fast-paced format and star-studded line-ups, fans around the world eagerly await each edition of this tournament. However, have you ever wondered who owns this exciting sporting event? Let’s delve into the ownership of Abu Dhabi T10 and shed light on some frequently asked questions.

Ownership:

Abu Dhabi T10 is owned the T10 Sports Management, a company founded Shaji Ul Mulk. Shaji Ul Mulk, a businessman and cricket enthusiast, is the brain behind this innovative cricket tournament. His vision was to create a shorter format of the game that would appeal to a wider audience and provide non-stop entertainment.

FAQ:

Q: What is T10 Sports Management?

A: T10 Sports Management is the company that owns and operates Abu Dhabi T10. It is responsible for the organization, management, and promotion of the tournament.

Q: Who is Shaji Ul Mulk?

A: Shaji Ul Mulk is the founder of T10 Sports Management and the driving force behind Abu Dhabi T10. He is a successful businessman and a passionate cricket lover who wanted to revolutionize the game with a faster and more exciting format.

Q: How did Abu Dhabi T10 come into existence?

A: Shaji Ul Mulk conceptualized the idea of a 10-over cricket tournament in 2017. He believed that a shorter format would attract a larger audience and bring a new dimension to the game. With the support of the Emirates Cricket Board and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi T10 became a reality.

Q: Who are the stakeholders in Abu Dhabi T10?

A: The stakeholders in Abu Dhabi T10 include the team owners, sponsors, broadcasters, players, and the organizing committee. Each stakeholder plays a crucial role in the success and growth of the tournament.

In conclusion, Abu Dhabi T10 is owned T10 Sports Management, led Shaji Ul Mulk. His vision and passion for cricket have brought this exciting tournament to life. With its growing popularity and global appeal, Abu Dhabi T10 continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide.