Who Owned Hollywood Video?

In the heyday of video rental stores, Hollywood Video was a prominent player in the industry. With its vast selection of movies and convenient locations, it became a go-to destination for movie enthusiasts. However, like many other video rental chains, Hollywood Video eventually succumbed to the rise of digital streaming services. But who exactly owned Hollywood Video during its prime?

Hollywood Video was originally founded in 1988 entrepreneur Mark Wattles. The first store opened in Portland, Oregon, and quickly gained popularity due to its extensive collection of movies and competitive pricing. Wattles had a vision of creating a video rental chain that would rival the industry giant, Blockbuster.

In 1994, Hollywood Video caught the attention of a larger corporation, Reel.com. Reel.com, an online movie retailer, acquired Hollywood Video and merged the two companies. This move allowed Hollywood Video to expand its reach and tap into the growing online market.

However, the ownership of Hollywood Video changed hands once again in 2005. This time, it was Movie Gallery, another video rental chain, that acquired Hollywood Video. Movie Gallery saw the potential in Hollywood Video’s brand and sought to strengthen its position in the market adding more stores to its portfolio.

Unfortunately, the rise of digital streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, marked the beginning of the end for video rental stores. The convenience of streaming movies from the comfort of home led to a decline in foot traffic at physical rental stores. As a result, both Hollywood Video and Movie Gallery struggled to stay afloat.

In 2010, Movie Gallery filed for bankruptcy and subsequently closed all of its remaining stores, including Hollywood Video locations. The once-thriving video rental chain had officially come to an end.

FAQ:

Q: What is a video rental store?

A: A video rental store is a physical retail location where customers can rent movies and other forms of visual entertainment for a specified period.

Q: What are digital streaming services?

A: Digital streaming services are online platforms that allow users to watch movies, TV shows, and other forms of media instantly over the internet, without the need for physical copies or downloads.

Q: Why did video rental stores decline?

A: The rise of digital streaming services provided a more convenient and cost-effective way for consumers to access movies and TV shows. This led to a decline in foot traffic at video rental stores, ultimately causing many to go out of business.