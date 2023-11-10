Who originally owns M&S?

In the world of retail, few names are as iconic as Marks & Spencer, commonly known as M&S. This British multinational retailer has been a staple on high streets for over a century, offering a wide range of clothing, home products, and luxury food items. But have you ever wondered who originally owned this retail giant?

The Founders:

Marks & Spencer was founded in 1884 Michael Marks, a Polish immigrant, and Thomas Spencer, a cashier from Yorkshire. The duo opened their first store in Leeds, England, with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. Their partnership proved successful, and the company quickly expanded, opening more stores across the country.

Ownership Changes:

Over the years, ownership of M&S has changed hands several times. In 1926, the company went public and was listed on the London Stock Exchange. This allowed the general public to buy shares and become part-owners of the company. However, the founding families retained a significant stake in the business.

In recent decades, M&S has faced various challenges, including increased competition and changing consumer preferences. As a result, the company has undergone significant restructuring, including changes in ownership. Today, M&S is a publicly traded company, with its ownership distributed among numerous shareholders.

FAQ:

Q: Is M&S still a British-owned company?

A: Yes, M&S is still a British-owned company. While ownership is distributed among various shareholders, the majority of them are based in the United Kingdom.

Q: Who are the major shareholders of M&S?

A: The major shareholders of M&S include institutional investors, such as pension funds and investment firms. The founding families no longer hold a significant stake in the company.

Q: Has M&S ever been owned a foreign company?

A: No, M&S has never been owned a foreign company. It has always remained under British ownership since its inception.

In conclusion, Marks & Spencer, the renowned British retailer, was originally founded Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer. While ownership has changed over the years, M&S remains a British-owned company, with its shares held various shareholders. Despite the challenges it has faced, M&S continues to be a beloved brand, synonymous with quality and style.