Who on SNL went to Harvard?

Who from SNL’s Cast is a Harvard Alumnus?

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a launching pad for some of the biggest names in comedy. Over the years, the show has featured a multitude of talented performers, many of whom have come from prestigious educational backgrounds. One such institution that has produced several SNL cast members is Harvard University.

Harvard Alumni on SNL

Harvard University, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is renowned for its academic excellence and has a long list of notable alumni. SNL has been fortunate to have some of these talented individuals grace its stage. Some of the Harvard alumni who have made their mark on SNL include Conan O’Brien, Al Franken, and Colin Jost.

Conan O’Brien, a Harvard graduate, joined SNL as a writer in the mid-1980s. He later became a cast member and went on to host his own late-night talk show, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Al Franken, another Harvard alumnus, started his career as a writer and performer on SNL before transitioning into politics. Franken served as a United States Senator from Minnesota for several years. Colin Jost, who currently co-anchors SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment, is also a Harvard graduate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many Harvard alumni have been on SNL?

A: Several Harvard alumni have been part of the SNL cast over the years, including Conan O’Brien, Al Franken, and Colin Jost.

Q: Are there any current SNL cast members who attended Harvard?

A: Yes, Colin Jost, who co-anchors the “Weekend Update” segment, is a Harvard alumnus.

Q: What other notable careers have Harvard alumni pursued?

A: Harvard alumni have excelled in various fields, including politics, entertainment, business, and academia. Some notable careers include becoming United States Senators, hosting talk shows, and holding influential positions in the corporate world.

In conclusion, Harvard University has produced several talented individuals who have made their mark on SNL. From Conan O’Brien to Al Franken and Colin Jost, these Harvard alumni have contributed to the show’s success and continue to entertain audiences with their comedic prowess.