Who offers Peacock Premium for free?

Peacock Premium, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has gained significant attention since its launch in July 2020. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content, it has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. While Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, many wonder if there are any ways to access Peacock Premium for free. Let’s explore the possibilities.

1. Xfinity Flex and X1 Customers: If you are an Xfinity Flex or X1 customer, you are in luck! Comcast’s Xfinity provides its customers with Peacock Premium at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy all the perks of Peacock Premium, including ad-supported access to a wide range of content.

2. Cox Contour Customers: Cox Communications, another major cable provider, offers Peacock Premium to its Contour customers. Similar to Xfinity, Cox Contour customers can access Peacock Premium without any extra charges.

3. Peacock Premium Trials: Peacock occasionally offers free trials of its premium service to new customers. These trials typically last for a limited time, allowing users to experience the premium features before deciding whether to subscribe.

4. Peacock Premium with Ads: While Peacock Premium usually requires a subscription fee, it also offers a version with ads that is available for free. Although you may encounter occasional advertisements, you can still enjoy a vast selection of content without paying a dime.

FAQ:

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription tier of the Peacock streaming service that provides access to a wider range of content, including exclusive shows and movies.

Q: Can I get Peacock Premium for free?

A: Yes, certain cable providers like Xfinity and Cox offer Peacock Premium for free to their customers. Additionally, Peacock occasionally offers free trials of its premium service.

Q: What is the difference between Peacock Premium and Peacock Free?

A: Peacock Free is the basic version of the streaming service that offers limited content with ads. Peacock Premium provides a broader selection of content, including exclusive shows and movies, and offers an ad-free experience for subscribers.

In conclusion, while Peacock Premium typically requires a subscription fee, there are several ways to access it for free. If you are an Xfinity or Cox Contour customer, you can enjoy Peacock Premium as part of your existing cable package. Additionally, keep an eye out for free trials and consider opting for the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium. Happy streaming!