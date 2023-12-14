Who Nominates for Golden Globes?

The Golden Globe Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry, celebrates outstanding achievements in both film and television. But have you ever wondered who has the honor of selecting the nominees for these coveted awards? Let’s dive into the process and shed some light on the individuals responsible for this task.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards. Comprised of approximately 90 international journalists, the HFPA represents media outlets from around the world. These journalists cover the entertainment industry and report on a wide range of topics, including film, television, and music.

How are the nominations determined?

The HFPA members are the ones who nominate the candidates for the Golden Globe Awards. Each member submits their choices for the various categories, such as Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, and Best Television Series. These nominations are then compiled and tallied to determine the final list of nominees.

Are there any eligibility requirements?

To be eligible for a Golden Globe nomination, a film or television show must meet certain criteria. For films, they must have been released in the United States within the calendar year, typically between January 1st and December 31st. Television shows must have aired during the eligibility period, which is usually from January 1st to December 31st as well.

How many nominations are there?

The number of nominations varies from year to year and depends on the quality and quantity of submissions. Each category typically has five nominees, but there may be more or fewer depending on the circumstances.

What happens after the nominations?

Once the nominations are announced, the HFPA members vote to determine the winners. The winners are then revealed during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, which takes place in January.

The Golden Globe Awards nominations are a result of the collective choices made the HFPA members, who diligently watch and evaluate the best works in the industry. Their dedication ensures that the Golden Globe Awards continue to recognize and honor excellence in film and television each year.