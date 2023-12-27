Netflix’s “Yu Yu Hakusho” Takes the Streaming World Storm

Netflix’s latest series, “Yu Yu Hakusho,” has proven to be a massive hit, becoming the biggest global success for a Japanese series. The show, which is a live-action adaptation of a popular manga, debuted at No. 1 in Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English TV List, with a staggering 7.7 million views. It also secured the second spot across both English and non-English categories, showcasing its widespread appeal.

“Yu Yu Hakusho” has captured the attention of viewers from around the world, making it into the Top 10 in 92 countries and regions, including major markets such as Japan, the U.S., Canada, France, and Germany. This international success highlights the growing global appetite for diverse and captivating content.

In addition to its popularity, Netflix as a company has experienced significant growth in recent months. After a rebound in its stock price since June, the streaming giant added 8.76 million subscribers in the third quarter, reaching a total of 247.15 million members worldwide. Earnings grew 20% compared to the previous year, further boosting investor confidence.

The success of “Yu Yu Hakusho” and Netflix’s overall performance have contributed to the company’s stock trading in the buy range. With its stock price above the 50-day moving average and its technical indicators showing strength, Netflix is well-positioned for continued growth in the market.

Netflix’s achievement with “Yu Yu Hakusho” highlights the power of captivating storytelling and diverse content in the streaming industry. As the competition within the streaming landscape intensifies, platforms that can consistently deliver compelling and culturally relevant content will likely continue to thrive.