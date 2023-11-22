Who named Clemson Stadium Death Valley?

In the world of college football, there are few stadiums as iconic as Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium, affectionately known as Death Valley. The name itself evokes a sense of fear and intimidation, but have you ever wondered who came up with this ominous moniker? Let’s delve into the history and uncover the origins of the name.

The Origins:

The story behind the naming of Clemson Stadium as Death Valley dates back to the late 1940s. At that time, the stadium was situated in a valley surrounded the Clemson Experimental Forest, a dense woodland area. The location, coupled with the intense heat and humidity that often engulfed the stadium during games, created a unique and challenging environment for both players and fans alike.

Frank Howard:

The credit for officially coining the term “Death Valley” goes to legendary Clemson football coach Frank Howard. Howard, who coached the Tigers from 1940 to 1969, was known for his colorful personality and his ability to motivate his players. He first referred to the stadium as Death Valley during a 1948 game against Presbyterian College, where he remarked, “The Presbyterian boys were fighting like Tigers from Clemson. We met the Presbyterian players, and they told us that their boys were playing like they were from Death Valley.”

The Legacy:

Since that fateful day, the name Death Valley has stuck, becoming synonymous with Clemson football. The intimidating atmosphere created the passionate fans, the raucous noise, and the formidable team has solidified the stadium’s reputation as one of the most challenging places for opposing teams to play.

FAQ:

Q: Is Clemson Stadium the only stadium named Death Valley?

A: No, there are other stadiums across the United States that share the same nickname. The most notable one is Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium, also known as Death Valley.

Q: Does Clemson Stadium have an official capacity?

A: Yes, the official capacity of Clemson Stadium is 81,500 spectators. However, it is not uncommon for the stadium to exceed this number during highly anticipated games.

Q: Has Clemson Stadium always been called Death Valley?

A: No, initially, the stadium was known as Memorial Stadium. It wasn’t until Frank Howard’s remark in 1948 that the name Death Valley gained popularity and became the preferred term.

In conclusion, the name Death Valley for Clemson Stadium was coined the legendary coach Frank Howard in 1948. The unique location and challenging conditions, combined with the team’s fierce reputation, have solidified the stadium’s place in college football history. So, the next time you hear the name Death Valley, remember the legacy and the man behind it.