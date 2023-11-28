Who missed Taylor’s 21st birthday?

Who Was Absent from Taylor Swift’s 21st Birthday Bash?

Taylor Swift, the renowned pop sensation, celebrated her 21st birthday in style last night at a lavish party held at a trendy nightclub in Los Angeles. The star-studded event was attended a plethora of A-list celebrities, but there were a few notable absences that left fans wondering who missed out on the festivities.

Notable Absences

One of the most surprising no-shows was Taylor’s longtime best friend, Selena Gomez. The two have been inseparable for years, often seen supporting each other at various events. However, Gomez’s absence from Swift’s milestone birthday celebration has sparked speculation about a possible rift between the two.

Another absence that caught the attention of fans was Ed Sheeran, who is not only a close friend of Swift but has also collaborated with her on several hit songs. Sheeran’s absence raised eyebrows, as the duo’s friendship has been well-documented in the media.

Additionally, some fans were disappointed to learn that fellow musicians and frequent collaborators, such as Lorde and Camila Cabello, were not in attendance. These absences left many wondering if there were any underlying tensions or scheduling conflicts that prevented their presence at the star’s milestone celebration.

FAQ

Q: Is there any confirmation of a feud between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez?

A: As of now, there is no official confirmation of any feud between the two. It is possible that Gomez’s absence was due to personal reasons or conflicting schedules.

Q: Why wasn’t Ed Sheeran at Taylor Swift’s birthday party?

A: The reason for Sheeran’s absence remains unknown. It is possible that he had prior commitments or was unable to attend due to other reasons.

Q: Were there any other notable absences?

A: Yes, Lorde and Camila Cabello were also absent from the celebration. However, it is unclear why they were not in attendance.

While Taylor Swift’s 21st birthday bash was undoubtedly a star-studded affair, the absence of some of her closest friends and collaborators has left fans speculating about the reasons behind their non-attendance. Only time will tell if there are any underlying tensions or if these absences were simply a result of conflicting schedules in the busy lives of these talented individuals.