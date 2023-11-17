Who Miley Cyrus Married To?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Miley Cyrus recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who first met on the set of the movie “The Last Song” in 2009, had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before finally saying “I do” in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place in Cyrus’ home state of Tennessee, with only close family and friends in attendance. The couple opted for an intimate celebration, reflecting their desire for privacy amidst their high-profile careers. While details of the ceremony remain scarce, it is reported that the couple exchanged vows in a picturesque setting surrounded nature.

Miley Cyrus, born Destiny Hope Cyrus, rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.” Since then, she has successfully transitioned into a versatile artist, known for her bold and provocative image. Liam Hemsworth, on the other hand, gained recognition for his role as Gale Hawthorne in “The Hunger Games” film series.

FAQ:

Q: When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in a private ceremony in Tennessee. The exact date of their wedding remains undisclosed.

Q: How did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth meet?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met on the set of the movie “The Last Song” in 2009. They began dating shortly after and have had an on-again, off-again relationship since then.

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth still together?

A: As of the time of writing, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are no longer together. They announced their separation in August 2019, just eight months after their wedding.

Q: What are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth known for?

A: Miley Cyrus gained fame as a child star on the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana” and has since become a successful pop artist. Liam Hemsworth is known for his role in “The Hunger Games” film series and has appeared in various other movies.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage came as a surprise to many, but it seems to have been a heartfelt decision for the couple. While their relationship may have taken some twists and turns over the years, their wedding signifies a commitment to each other and a new chapter in their lives. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await to see what the future holds for this talented duo.