Who Miley Cyrus Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Miley Cyrus dating?” The former Disney star turned pop sensation has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know who has captured her heart. Let’s dive into the latest updates on Miley Cyrus’ love life.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Miley Cyrus is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2019, shortly after Miley’s split from her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. Since then, Miley and Cody have been spotted together on numerous occasions, sharing affectionate posts on social media, and even collaborating on music projects.

Past Relationships

Miley Cyrus has had a string of high-profile relationships in the past. Her most notable romance was with actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she met on the set of the movie “The Last Song” in 2009. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before tying the knot in December 2018. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in August 2019.

Prior to Liam, Miley had a highly publicized relationship with actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2014. She has also been linked to other celebrities such as musician Stella Maxwell and actor Kaitlynn Carter.

FAQ

Q: Who is Cody Simpson?

A: Cody Simpson is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained popularity through his music career and has released several albums and singles.

Q: How did Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson meet?

A: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years. They reportedly became closer after Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth and eventually started dating.

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth still friends?

A: While their romantic relationship may have ended, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have stated that they remain friends and continue to support each other.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus is currently dating Cody Simpson, an Australian singer. Her love life has been a subject of fascination for fans and the media alike, with her past relationships with Liam Hemsworth and others making headlines. As with any celebrity romance, only time will tell what the future holds for Miley Cyrus and her love life.