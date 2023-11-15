Who Miley Cyrus Dating Now?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Miley Cyrus dating now?” The former Disney star turned pop sensation has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know who has captured her heart. Let’s dive into the latest updates on Miley Cyrus’s love life.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Miley Cyrus is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2019, shortly after Miley’s split from her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. Since then, Miley and Cody have been spotted together on numerous occasions, sharing affectionate posts on social media and attending public events as a couple.

Past Relationships

Miley Cyrus has had a string of high-profile relationships in the past. She famously dated actor Liam Hemsworth on and off for nearly a decade before their marriage in December 2018. However, the couple announced their separation in August 2019, just eight months after tying the knot.

Prior to her relationship with Liam, Miley had a brief but highly publicized romance with Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The couple called it quits in 2015 after several months together.

FAQ

Q: Who is Cody Simpson?

A: Cody Simpson is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained popularity through his music career and has released several successful albums and singles.

Q: How did Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson meet?

A: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years, but their romantic relationship reportedly blossomed after Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth. They were introduced through mutual friends in the music industry.

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson serious about their relationship?

A: While only time will tell, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seem to be enjoying each other’s company and have been quite open about their relationship on social media. However, celebrities often face unique challenges in maintaining long-term relationships, so it’s difficult to predict the future.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, following her highly publicized split from Liam Hemsworth. As with any celebrity relationship, only time will tell how long this romance will last. Fans will undoubtedly continue to follow Miley’s love life with great interest, eagerly awaiting any updates on who she may be dating next.